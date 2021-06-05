How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -243, Tigers +201; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will face off on Saturday.

The White Sox are 20-11 against the rest of their division. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .341 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .426.

The Tigers have gone 10-20 against division opponents. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .350.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-8. Liam Hendriks earned his second victory and Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-2 with two home runs and two RBI for Chicago. Jose Cisnero registered his third loss for Detroit.