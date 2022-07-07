How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Tigers to open 4-game series

Detroit Tigers (34-47, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-41, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-3, 2.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -249, Tigers +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Chicago is 39-41 overall and 17-23 at home. The White Sox have a 10-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit has a 34-47 record overall and a 12-23 record on the road. The Tigers have a 25-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The White Sox are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 10 home runs, 40 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .291 for the White Sox. Seby Zavala is 11-for-27 with three doubles and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has seven doubles, three home runs and 31 RBI for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 7-for-20 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (foot), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)