How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Tigers bring win streak into game against the White Sox

Detroit Tigers (35-47, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-42, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-4, 4.90 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -170, Tigers +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to continue a five-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 17-24 record in home games and a 39-42 record overall. The White Sox have a 32-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit is 35-47 overall and 13-23 on the road. The Tigers have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

The teams square off Friday for the eighth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 21 doubles and 10 home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 11-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is seventh on the Tigers with a .308 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI. Riley Greene is 11-for-43 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)