MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Tigers take road win streak into game against the White Sox

Detroit Tigers (36-47, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-43, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .50 WHIP, three strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (2-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -176, Tigers +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 17-25 record in home games and a 39-43 record overall. The White Sox have gone 10-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 36-47 record overall and a 14-23 record in road games. The Tigers have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.95.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with a .292 batting average, and has 22 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 walks and 38 RBI. Luis Robert is 13-for-43 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has 14 doubles, two triples and eight home runs while hitting .219 for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 8-for-20 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)