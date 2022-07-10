How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Tigers play the White Sox leading series 2-1

Detroit Tigers (36-48, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (40-43, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Tigers +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 18-25 in home games and 40-43 overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Detroit has a 36-48 record overall and a 14-24 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 18-37 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The White Sox hold a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 23 doubles and 10 home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 11-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .211 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 9-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)