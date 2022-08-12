How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Tigers aim to end 4-game slide, play the White Sox

Detroit Tigers (43-70, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-0); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.37 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -236, Tigers +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to end their four-game skid with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 56-56 record overall and a 25-29 record in home games. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

Detroit has a 43-70 record overall and an 18-37 record in road games. The Tigers are 32-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The White Sox have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .297 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 16-for-39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads Detroit with 11 home runs while slugging .378. Riley Greene is 10-for-42 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.49 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 2-8, .200 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (foot), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)