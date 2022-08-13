MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Tigers head into matchup with the White Sox on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (43-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -208, Tigers +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to end a five-game slide with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 57-56 overall and 26-29 in home games. The White Sox have gone 33-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit is 43-71 overall and 18-38 in road games. The Tigers are 23-49 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The White Sox hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 10-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 11 home runs while slugging .379. Harold Castro is 11-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 2-8, .198 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)