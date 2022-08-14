MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Tigers, try to extend home win streak

Detroit Tigers (43-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (2-5, 5.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -203, Tigers +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago has a 58-56 record overall and a 27-29 record at home. The White Sox have a 47-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has an 18-39 record on the road and a 43-72 record overall. The Tigers are 21-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The White Sox are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 28 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-40 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 9-for-40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 1-9, .205 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)