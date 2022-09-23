How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.



Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.



Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Tigers on 4-game home slide

Detroit Tigers (56-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-74, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -181, Tigers +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to break their four-game home slide with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago is 76-74 overall and 35-40 at home. The White Sox have a 27-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 27-47 record in road games and a 56-92 record overall. The Tigers have a 12-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 36 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 13-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has a .240 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 26 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Spencer Torkelson is 7-for-33 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Tigers: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)