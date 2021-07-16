How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (6-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox +125, Astros -144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the White Sox Friday.

The White Sox are 31-14 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .340 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .401.

The Astros are 26-17 in road games. Houston is hitting a collective .268 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .326.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-2. Lance McCullers Jr. notched his fourth victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Dallas Keuchel took his second loss for Chicago.