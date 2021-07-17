 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Chicago, Houston, and select markets nationally, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Photo/506Sports

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-4, 3.61 ERA, .99 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -111, Astros -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the White Sox Saturday.

The White Sox are 31-15 on their home turf. The Chicago pitching staff averages 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Dylan Cease leads them with a mark of 11.7.

The Astros are 27-17 on the road. Houston has slugged .438 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a mark of .519.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-1. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his seventh victory and Michael Brantley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Cease registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.