MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

When: Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-4, 3.61 ERA, .99 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -111, Astros -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the White Sox Saturday.

The White Sox are 31-15 on their home turf. The Chicago pitching staff averages 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Dylan Cease leads them with a mark of 11.7.

The Astros are 27-17 on the road. Houston has slugged .438 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a mark of .519.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-1. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his seventh victory and Michael Brantley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Cease registered his fifth loss for Chicago.