 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -121, Astros +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Houston will square off on Sunday.

The White Sox are 32-15 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .419 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .454 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Astros are 27-18 in road games. Houston has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads the team with 20, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 10-1. Lucas Giolito earned his eighth victory and Tim Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Jake Odorizzi took his fifth loss for Houston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.