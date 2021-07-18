How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -121, Astros +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Houston will square off on Sunday.

The White Sox are 32-15 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .419 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .454 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Astros are 27-18 in road games. Houston has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads the team with 20, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 10-1. Lucas Giolito earned his eighth victory and Tim Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Jake Odorizzi took his fifth loss for Houston.