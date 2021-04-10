MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. KC Royals on April 10, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports KC – this is your only option to stream Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago took the opening game of the three game set 6-0. Mike Minor will pitch for the Royals. The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 96 total home runs last year. The Royals finished 17-23 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Kansas City pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.30.

