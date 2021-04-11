How to Watch White Sox vs. Royals on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports KC – this is your only option to stream Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

After getting rained out yesterday, the White Sox will look to sweep the shortened two game st against the Royals. Mike Minor goes for KC, while Dylan Crease is pitching for the White Sox.

