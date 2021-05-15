How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Chicago and Kansas City will meet on Saturday. Royals: Mike Minor (2-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-0, .58 ERA, .68 WHIP, 44 strikeouts).

The White Sox are 14-7 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the MLB. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .365.

The Royals are 8-15 against division opponents. Kansas City is slugging .379 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .500.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-1. Codi Heuer notched his third victory and Andrew Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Jakob Junis took his third loss for Kansas City.