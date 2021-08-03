How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (3-4, 4.58 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -202, Royals +171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Kansas City will play on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 37-18 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .413 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .449 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Royals are 17-34 in road games. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .356.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-0. Carlos Hernandez recorded his second victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Carlos Rodon registered his fifth loss for Chicago.