MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (2-1, 4.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -255, Royals +213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 38-18 on their home turf. Chicago is averaging 4.7 RBI per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Royals have gone 17-35 away from home. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .301, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .353.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Dylan Cease recorded his eighth victory and Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Kris Bubic registered his fifth loss for Kansas City.