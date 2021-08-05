How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-3, 7.27 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -206, Royals +173; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the White Sox Thursday.

The White Sox are 38-19 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .332, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .372.

The Royals are 18-35 on the road. Kansas City’s lineup has 112 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads them with 27 homers.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-1. Carlos Hernandez earned his third victory and Ryan O’Hearn went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Kansas City. Lucas Giolito took his eighth loss for Chicago.