 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Royals to open 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (5-9, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-9, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 15.00 ERA, 2.83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -149, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 5-9 overall and 5-5 at home. The Royals have gone 0-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson is second on the White Sox with a .312 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI. Gavin Sheets is 10-for-31 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Hunter Dozier has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 11-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .182 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Royals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.