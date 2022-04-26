How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Royals to open 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (5-9, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-9, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 15.00 ERA, 2.83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -149, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 5-9 overall and 5-5 at home. The Royals have gone 0-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson is second on the White Sox with a .312 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI. Gavin Sheets is 10-for-31 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Hunter Dozier has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 11-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .182 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Royals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)