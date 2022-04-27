How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox head into matchup with the Royals on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (6-9, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-10, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, two strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -178, Royals +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to end their eight-game skid when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Chicago has a 6-10 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The White Sox are 2-6 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Kansas City has a 5-5 record at home and a 6-9 record overall. The Royals have gone 6-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn is second on the White Sox with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Jose Abreu is 7-for-33 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Hunter Dozier is 11-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .185 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Royals: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: day-to-day (leg), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)