 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox head into matchup with the Royals on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (6-9, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-10, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, two strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -178, Royals +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to end their eight-game skid when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Chicago has a 6-10 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The White Sox are 2-6 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Kansas City has a 5-5 record at home and a 6-9 record overall. The Royals have gone 6-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn is second on the White Sox with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Jose Abreu is 7-for-33 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Hunter Dozier is 11-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .185 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Royals: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: day-to-day (leg), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.