MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, DIRECTV STREAM is the only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox and Royals meet, winner takes 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (6-10, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-10, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-2, 2.55 ERA, .91 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, .64 ERA, .79 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -176, Royals +152; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Chicago is 5-3 at home and 7-10 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .351.

Kansas City has a 5-5 record in home games and a 6-10 record overall. The Royals have a 1-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the White Sox. Jose Abreu is 7-for-33 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a triple and a home run for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-39 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .194 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Royals: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: day-to-day (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)