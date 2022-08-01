How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Royals to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (40-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-50, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -167, Royals +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to begin a three-game series.

Chicago is 51-50 overall and 23-28 at home. White Sox hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Kansas City has a 40-62 record overall and an 18-32 record on the road. The Royals are 31-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Monday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 12 home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .302 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 11-for-35 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 13-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 4-6, .266 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hand), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)