How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 51-51 overall and 23-29 in home games. The White Sox have a 27-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has gone 19-32 on the road and 41-62 overall. The Royals have gone 16-44 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Royals are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has 13 doubles, six home runs and 25 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Dozier ranks third on the Royals with a .254 batting average, and has 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI. Michael A. Taylor is 12-for-31 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by six runs

Royals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hand), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)