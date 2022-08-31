MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Pratto leads Royals against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (53-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-9, 5.62 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox after Nick Pratto had four hits against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Chicago is 63-66 overall and 30-35 in home games. White Sox hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Kansas City is 53-77 overall and 21-40 in road games. The Royals are 21-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Royals are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 12-for-29 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-39 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .251 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (knee), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)