 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Pratto leads Royals against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (53-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-9, 5.62 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox after Nick Pratto had four hits against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Chicago is 63-66 overall and 30-35 in home games. White Sox hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Kansas City is 53-77 overall and 21-40 in road games. The Royals are 21-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Royals are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 12-for-29 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-39 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .251 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (knee), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.