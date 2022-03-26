How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels
- When: Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.
Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
