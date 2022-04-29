How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (13-7, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-11, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA, .82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0, 1.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series.

Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Los Angeles has gone 8-5 at home and 13-7 overall. The Angels have gone 8-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has a .300 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has three doubles and four home runs. Gavin Sheets is 8-for-31 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has three doubles and two home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .188 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Angels: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)