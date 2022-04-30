 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, NBC Sports Chicago, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, NBC Sports Chicago, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Angels try to continue road win streak in matchup with the White Sox

Los Angeles Angels (14-7, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-12, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Angels -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they play the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 5-5 record in home games and a 7-12 record overall. The White Sox rank 10th in the AL with 17 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Los Angeles has a 14-7 record overall and an 8-5 record in home games. The Angels have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .441.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has three doubles and four home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 8-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has three doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 12-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .187 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Angels: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (illness), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

