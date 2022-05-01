MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (14-8, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-12, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 2.93 ERA, .98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -114, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Chicago has a 6-5 record at home and an 8-12 record overall. The White Sox are eighth in the AL with 19 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Los Angeles is 14-8 overall and 8-5 at home. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.60.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has five doubles and three home runs while hitting .313 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 6-for-27 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward is second on the Angels with nine extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and five home runs). Mike Trout is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .202 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Angels: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (illness), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)