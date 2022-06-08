MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Dodgers enter matchup with the White Sox on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-27, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (6-0, 1.59 ERA, .88 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, White Sox +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 12-13 record at home and a 26-27 record overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Los Angeles has an 18-10 record on the road and a 35-20 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 28-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 11 doubles and seven home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 9-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)