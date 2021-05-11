How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Chicago and Minnesota will face off on Tuesday. Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) and White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) will pitch.

The White Sox are 10-6 against the rest of their division. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with a mark of .363.

The Twins have gone 6-5 against division opponents. Minnesota has slugged .425, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .550 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.