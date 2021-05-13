MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.



Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Twins: Michael Pineda (2-1, 2.43 ERA, .96 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-1, 1.52 ERA, .98 WHIP, 35 strikeouts).

The White Sox are 12-6 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Yermin Mercedes leads the club with an average of .367.

The Twins are 6-7 against the rest of their division. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the team with an average of .303.

The White Sox won the last meeting 13-8. Dallas Keuchel earned his second victory and Billy Hamilton went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Chicago. J.A. Happ registered his first loss for Minnesota.