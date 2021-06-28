How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -144, Twins +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to face the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

The White Sox are 24-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Twins have gone 14-16 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit 111 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 17, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Lucas Giolito earned his third victory and Leury Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Matt Shoemaker registered his fifth loss for Minnesota.