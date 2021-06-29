MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -136, Twins +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 24-12 against AL Central teams. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with a mark of .403.

The Twins are 14-16 against teams from the AL Central. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .299.

The White Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Lucas Giolito notched his third victory and Leury Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Matt Shoemaker registered his fifth loss for Minnesota.