MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (6-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -132, Twins +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 25-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the majors. Yoan Moncada leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Twins are 14-17 in division matchups. Minnesota has hit 112 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 17, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-6. Lucas Giolito earned his sixth victory and Gavin Sheets went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Chicago. Kenta Maeda registered his third loss for Minnesota.