MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.06 ERA, .89 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -139, Twins +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will face off on Thursday.

The White Sox are 26-12 against AL Central teams. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .336 is second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .399.

The Twins are 14-18 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 115 home runs this season, third in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads them with 18, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 13-3. Dylan Cease earned his seventh victory and Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for Chicago. Bailey Ober registered his first loss for Minnesota.