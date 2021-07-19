 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (1-1, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -203, Twins +173; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Monday.

The White Sox are 33-15 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .339 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .401.

The Twins have gone 17-28 away from home. Minnesota has slugged .427 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .543 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Lance Lynn earned his ninth victory and Leury Garcia went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Michael Pineda took his fifth loss for Minnesota.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.