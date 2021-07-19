How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (1-1, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -203, Twins +173; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Monday.

The White Sox are 33-15 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .339 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .401.

The Twins have gone 17-28 away from home. Minnesota has slugged .427 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .543 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Lance Lynn earned his ninth victory and Leury Garcia went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Michael Pineda took his fifth loss for Minnesota.