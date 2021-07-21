How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (3-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -142, Twins +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 35-16 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .421 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .485 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Twins have gone 18-30 away from home. Minnesota has a collective .243 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .300.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-5. Ryan Burr earned his second victory and Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI for Chicago. Jorge Alcala registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.