How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox play the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (45-37, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-39, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (2-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -126, Twins +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins to start a three-game series.

Chicago is 16-21 in home games and 38-39 overall. The White Sox are 13-8 in games decided by one run.

Minnesota has gone 20-19 in road games and 45-37 overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 extra base hits (19 doubles and nine home runs). Luis Robert is 8-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 21 home runs while slugging .569. Carlos Correa is 7-for-29 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (thumb), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)