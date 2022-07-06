MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Twins look to sweep series against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (47-37, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-41, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Twins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox looking to sweep their three-game series.

Chicago has a 16-23 record at home and a 38-41 record overall. The White Sox have gone 14-32 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Minnesota is 47-37 overall and 22-19 in road games. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.62.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 20 doubles and 10 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 10-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Kepler has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 RBI for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 12-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)