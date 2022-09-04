How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.



Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Twins take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (67-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (67-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-8, 5.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -124, Twins +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to end a three-game skid with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 67-66 overall and 34-35 in home games. The White Sox have the best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

Minnesota is 67-64 overall and 27-35 on the road. The Twins have a 46-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 31 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 13-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .268 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 9-for-34 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (lat), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)