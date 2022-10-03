How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on October 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox take on the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (77-82, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (79-80, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (2-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-10, 3.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -126, Twins +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Chicago has gone 35-43 at home and 79-80 overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .256, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Minnesota has a 77-82 record overall and a 31-47 record on the road. The Twins are 29-65 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 17 home runs while slugging .433. Elvis Andrus is 8-for-42 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .289 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 15-for-36 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (hamstring), Sandy Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)