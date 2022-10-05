MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (77-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-80, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (3-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has gone 37-43 at home and 81-80 overall. The White Sox rank 10th in the AL with 149 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Minnesota is 31-49 on the road and 77-84 overall. The Twins are 65-32 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 40 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. A.J. Pollock is 9-for-31 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 49 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .192 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Jose Miranda: day-to-day (face), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)