How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams Game. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

In Chicago, New York, and Nationally, the “Field of Dreams” game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. FOX is also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -163, Yankees +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will square off on Thursday.

The White Sox are 38-20 on their home turf. Chicago is hitting a collective batting average of .249 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .299.

The Yankees are 31-26 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .363.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Aroldis Chapman earned his fourth victory and Clint Frazier went 3-for-4 for New York. Aaron Bummer registered his third loss for Chicago.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

