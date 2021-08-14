How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -129, Yankees +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will play on Saturday.

The White Sox are 39-20 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .418 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .475 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 31-27 away from home. The New York offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .279.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-8. Liam Hendriks earned his seventh victory and Tim Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Zack Britton registered his first loss for New York.