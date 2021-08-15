 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, NBC Sports Chicago, and TBS (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on TBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-8, 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -171, Yankees +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will play on Sunday.

The White Sox are 39-21 in home games in 2020. Chicago is slugging .419 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .491 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Yankees are 32-27 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .367.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-5. Chad Green secured his seventh victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for New York. Liam Hendriks registered his third loss for Chicago.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WPIX (The CW)-----
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and TBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

