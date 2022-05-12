MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 12, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Yankees aim to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

New York Yankees (21-8, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-14, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Yankees +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 8-7 in home games and 13-14 overall. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .351.

New York is 21-8 overall and 13-4 in home games. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson ranks second on the White Sox with a .333 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI. Luis Robert is 14-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .214 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 10-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 8-2, .203 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)