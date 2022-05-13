How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with Amazon Prime Video.

In Chicago, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Yankees aim to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

New York Yankees (23-8, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-15, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, White Sox +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has an 8-8 record at home and a 15-15 record overall. The White Sox are ninth in the AL with 27 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has gone 14-4 at home and 23-8 overall. The Yankees have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 2.75.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has seven doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles and two home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees: 8-2, .218 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)