 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Yankees seek to continue win streak, take on the White Sox

New York Yankees (24-8, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-16, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.90 ERA, .94 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 6.86 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -155, White Sox +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will look to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 15-16 record overall and an 8-9 record in home games. The White Sox are 12-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 14-4 in home games and 24-8 overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .244, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 7-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Giancarlo Stanton has a double and 10 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.