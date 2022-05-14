How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Yankees seek to continue win streak, take on the White Sox

New York Yankees (24-8, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-16, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.90 ERA, .94 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 6.86 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -155, White Sox +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will look to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 15-16 record overall and an 8-9 record in home games. The White Sox are 12-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 14-4 in home games and 24-8 overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .244, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 7-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Giancarlo Stanton has a double and 10 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)