MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Yankees face the White Sox leading series 2-1

New York Yankees (24-9, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (16-16, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, .93 ERA, .97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, White Sox +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Chicago has a 9-9 record in home games and a 16-16 record overall. The White Sox have a 10-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 14-4 record at home and a 24-9 record overall. The Yankees are 12-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has eight doubles and four home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 14-for-37 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs while slugging .653. Giancarlo Stanton is 13-for-34 with a double, six home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by five runs

Yankees: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)