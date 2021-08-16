How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, and ESPN (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -108, Athletics -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will square off on Monday.

The White Sox are 39-22 on their home turf. Chicago’s lineup has 140 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 24 homers.

The Athletics have gone 34-25 away from home. Oakland is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .319.