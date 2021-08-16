How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, and ESPN (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics
- When: Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, and ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Outside those markets, you can stream the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)
LINE: White Sox -108, Athletics -109; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will square off on Monday.
The White Sox are 39-22 on their home turf. Chicago’s lineup has 140 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 24 homers.
The Athletics have gone 34-25 away from home. Oakland is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .319.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Chicago
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•